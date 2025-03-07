LGBTQ Groups 'Sickened' by Newsom's Trans Athlete Response

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., has found himself the target of several LGBTQ activists in California following comments he made during his podcast where he sympathized with girls being forced to compete against biological males in sports, CapRadio reported.

"We were certainly caught off guard and woke up incredibly sickened and disgusted about seeing somebody who's been an ally of our community use this language," said Democratic Assemblymember Chris Ward who chairs the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.

During the Wednesday debut episode of his "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast, Newsom spoke with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The firm ally of President Donald Trump asked Newsom, "Would you say no men in female sports?"

"Well, I think it's an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that,' Newsom responded. 'It is an issue of fairness. It's deeply unfair."

Newsom has long prided himself a pioneer in the gay rights community as far back as 2004 when he was mayor of San Francisco and defied the federal ban on same-sex marriage by ordering city officials to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

"We know that throughout his career, Gov. Newsom has been a leader on LGBTQ issues," said Jorge Reyes Salinas with Equality California to the outlet. "We’re demanding that he continues to do that to safeguard and to defend the rights and dignity of all LGBTQ people and that includes transgender Californians."

The governor affirmed his support for the transgender community with Kirk and attempted to walk a line of compassion for both sides. "There's also humility and grace — that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well," he said. "So both things I can hold in my hand. How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think you know is inherent in you, but not always expressed on the issue?"

Newsom, seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate for the Democrats, may be trying to position himself on the one issue Americans overwhelming agree on. According to a New York Times poll, 94% of Republicans and 67% of Democrats are opposed to biological men participating in women’s sports.