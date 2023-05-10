Newsom Won't Publicly Say If He'll Support Reparations

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom won't publicly say if he'll support the reparations payments to some Black residents of the Golden State that have been recommended by a racial injustice and discrimination task force.

If approved by state lawmakers, the recommendations could cost billions to address housing, healthcare, and policing inequalities.

"Dealing with legacy is about much more than cash payments," Newsom, who is white, told KCRA in a statement.

"Many of the recommendations put forward by the task force are critical action items we've already been hard at work addressing: breaking down barriers to vote, bolstering resources to address hate, enacting sweeping law enforcement and justice reforms to build trust and safety, strengthening economic mobility — all while investing billions to root out disparities and improve equity in housing, education, healthcare, and well beyond," he said.

Reparations efforts in California and some U.S. cities to atone for slavery and close the racial wealth gap have picked up speed since the 2020 death of George Floyd while in police custody, even as such efforts have languished on the federal level in Congress.

The task force gave final approval to a long list of proposals during its meeting on Saturday in Oakland. The panel's recommendations head to the California Legislature by July 1.

According to CNN, the possible estimated value of reparations for Black Californians for healthcare disparities is $13,619 for each year of residency, based on a 71-year life expectancy.

For discrimination faced in housing, the possible value is $3,366 for each year spent as a resident of the state between 1933 and 1977, or $148,099. And for overpolicing and mass incarceration, the possible estimated reparations value is $2,352 for each year of residency in California between 1971 and 2020, or $115,260.

The task force recommendations also include a state office to process reparations claims and "identify and mitigate the ways that current and previous policies have damaged and destabilized Black families," to restore historical sites, to support education and to offer free legal aid, among other services.

California is home to a Black population of more than 2.5 million people.

Newsom established the task force in 2021 and 5 of its 9 members are appointed by the governor.