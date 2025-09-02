Newsom Applauds Ruling on National Guard Deployment

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday released a statement praising a federal judge for ruling that President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to the Golden State violated federal law.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled on Tuesday that the order Trump issued deploying the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles violated the Posse Comitatus Act, a decision the Trump administration is likely to appeal.

Newsom said in a statement following the ruling: "Today, the court sided with democracy and the Constitution. No president is a king — not even Trump — and no president can trample a state's power to protect its people. As the court today ruled, Trump is breaking the law by 'creating a national police force with the President as its chief.' That's exactly what we've been warning about for months.

"There is no rampant lawlessness in California, and in fact, crime rates are higher in Republican-led states. Trump's attempt to use federal troops as his personal police force is illegal, authoritarian, and must be stopped in every courtroom across this country."