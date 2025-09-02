WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gavin newsom | california | national guard | court

Newsom Applauds Ruling on National Guard Deployment

By    |   Tuesday, 02 September 2025 01:14 PM EDT

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday released a statement praising a federal judge for ruling that President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to the Golden State violated federal law.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled on Tuesday that the order Trump issued deploying the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles violated the Posse Comitatus Act, a decision the Trump administration is likely to appeal.

Newsom said in a statement following the ruling: "Today, the court sided with democracy and the Constitution. No president is a king — not even Trump — and no president can trample a state's power to protect its people. As the court today ruled, Trump is breaking the law by 'creating a national police force with the President as its chief.' That's exactly what we've been warning about for months.

"There is no rampant lawlessness in California, and in fact, crime rates are higher in Republican-led states. Trump's attempt to use federal troops as his personal police force is illegal, authoritarian, and must be stopped in every courtroom across this country."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday released a statement praising a federal judge for ruling that President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to the Golden State violated federal law.
gavin newsom, california, national guard, court
177
2025-14-02
Tuesday, 02 September 2025 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved