Gate 17 Sign Added to Shanksville 9/11 Memorial

Each September, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey honors the 84 employees lost on 9/11 and those killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing through volunteer programs and memorial services. The traditions aim to preserve memory for future generations.

In 2021, as Newark Liberty's old Terminal A was demolished, staff preserved the Gate A17 sign.

On Sept. 11, 2001, United Flight 93 departed from that gate with 37 passengers. After learning of the attacks in New York and Washington, those on board fought back against the hijackers, forcing the plane down near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, preventing further tragedy.

"The Port Authority made a deliberate choice to preserve the sign, not simply as an artifact, but as a lasting tribute," said Aidan O'Donnell, Newark Liberty general manager.

The sign was formally transferred last month to the National Park Service for display at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

"Its story will help future generations understand how ordinary citizens became extraordinary heroes," said Adam Shaffer, the site's education chief.

Port Authority deputy aviation director Kevin O'Driscoll added: "Transferring the sign reaffirms our commitment to ensuring this history is honored — not just in stone or steel, but in the stories we pass down."