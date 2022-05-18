×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gasoline | retail | spending | increase | price

Report: US Households Spending Nearly $5,000 a Year on Gasoline

Report: US Households Spending Nearly $5,000 a Year on Gasoline

Gasoline prices over $6 per gallon are displayed on May 18, 2022, at a gas station in Petaluma, Calif. Gas prices in California have surpassed $6 per gallon for the first time. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 May 2022 06:56 PM

Households in the United States are now spending an estimated $5,000 per year on gasoline, a figure that's almost doubled since the year before, when the average household spending was $2,800, Yardeni Research reports.

Yardeni notes that annual gasoline spending in March was $3,800. But this week, Yardeni points out, the national average retail price for gas reached a record $4.59 per gallon. In other words, for "May, they are spending at an annual rate of $4,800."

"No wonder that the Consumer Sentiment Index is so depressed. The wonder is that retail sales have been so surprisingly strong during April and May," Yardeni said, according to a CNBC report.

Yardeni cites that consumers' inflation-adjusted incomes are barely growing, but they are charging a lot more to credit cards.

"When we are happy, we spend money," Yardeni says. "When we are depressed, we spend even more money!"

New data for April retail sales turned out to be surprisingly strong. CNBC reports that "on a year-over-year basis, retail sales rose 8.2% for" April.

CNBC also notes that while gasoline sales for April and March declined, in May, they ramped up to record levels. Still, according to Commerce Department data, comparing last April to this year, spending on gas surged almost 37%.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Households in the United States are now spending an estimated $5,000 per year on gasoline, a figure that's almost doubled since the year before, when the average household spending was $2,800, Yardeni Research reports.
gasoline, retail, spending, increase, price
211
2022-56-18
Wednesday, 18 May 2022 06:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved