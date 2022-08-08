25 States Now Have Gas Under $4 a Gallon

Gasoline prices in recent weeks have been retreating from their historic high of $5.01 nationally on June 14.

Newsweek reports that 25 states are now below $4 a gallon.

The current national average is $4.059, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

California sits at $5.446 a gallon, and exactly half of the states are above $4. But for those living or traveling in the following states, gas prices are a little more tolerable at the moment:

Texas ($3.501)

Oklahoma ($3.536)

South Carolina ($3.568)

Arkansas ($3.571)

Tennessee ($3.589)

Georgia ($3.597)

Mississippi ($3.591)

Alabama ($3.617)

Louisiana ($3.627)

Kansas ($3.646)

Kentucky ($3.664)

Iowa ($3.671)

Missouri ($3.686)

Wisconsin ($3.707)

Ohio ($3.726)

North Carolina ($3.724)

Florida ($3.743)

New Mexico ($3.764)

Virginia ($3.836)

Nebraska ($3.875)

Delaware ($3.925)

North Dakota ($3.940)

Indiana ($3.952)

South Dakota ($3.940)

Minnesota ($3.971)

"The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told Newsweek on Monday. "By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less."

Diesel will be less than $5 a gallon soon, too, he said, after hitting a record high $5.816 in June.

"We've even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average," De Haan added. "While I'm upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we're starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption."

Despite the lower prices, Americans still are are staying off the road, even in peak summer driving months, AAA said in a press release on Monday.

Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing. It’s possible that the national average will fall below $4 this week.”

A new AAA survey found that almost two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March to cope with higher fuel prices. Their top two changes to offset high gas prices are driving less and combining errands, according to the survey.