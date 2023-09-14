House Passes Bill Banning State Limits on Gas Vehicles

The House passed legislation Thursday to ban states from implementing laws prohibiting or strangling the sale of gas-powered vehicles.

In a 222-190 vote, the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act passed just one day after the Rules panel sent it over in a 9-4 vote. It passed largely along party lines, with Republicans backing it and Democrats opposing it.

While primarily aimed at stopping blue states from phasing out gas-powered cars, it also clarifies that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have authority to issue waivers banning the sales.

The state most eyed was California. Its Air Resource Board decided just last month to ban the sale of new vehicles featuring internal combustion engines by 2035 and require new ones to have zero emissions.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, House Republican Conference chair, said she supported the bill hours before the lower chamber approved it and called out her state's Democrat governor, Kathy Hochul.

"Far-left leaders like New York Governor Kathy Hochul are ... shamelessly pushing out-of-touch policies that would ban gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles, ultimately eliminating consumer choice," Stefanik stated.

"For many communities in Upstate New York and the North Country, electric vehicles are not feasible," she said, adding that all communities should be able to prosper "without overbearing green regulations."

Despite its passage in the House, the bill faces tough prospects in the Democrat-controlled Senate. And even if it goes through the upper chamber, President Joe Biden is unlikely to sign it.