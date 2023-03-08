Analysis Contradicts Claims on Gas Stoves

The type of food cooked influences indoor air quality more significantly than whether a gas or electric stove is used, according to an analysis of available studies and government assessments.

The review, which found that cooking with natural gas is safe, disputes a green energy group's recent peer-reviewed research that claimed nearly 13% of childhood asthma can be traced to the use of gas stoves, The Washington Times reported.

The report, funded by the California Restaurant Association and backed by the California Building Industry Association and Catalyst Environmental Solutions (CES), said the type of food, specifically meat and cooking oil, does more to influences indoor air quality than whether a gas or electric stove is used, the Times reported.

"While recent media reports have suggested studies are increasingly showing a link between gas cooking and respiratory illnesses, our review of those and other studies does not support that narrative," said review co-author Daniel Tormey, CES president, the Times reported.

"We find the body of research on cooking and indoor air quality points toward the value of proper ventilation, regardless of whether an electric or gas stove is used."

The Department of Energy and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) currently are seeking ways to regulate or limit gas stoves.

The Energy Department is looking at new energy efficiency standards for gas stoves that manufacturers say could double the time it takes to boil water, the Times reported.

The CPSC, which voted recently to ask for public input on "chronic hazards associated with gas stoves," is acting at the request of Commissioner Richard Trumka.

Trumka recently called gas stoves a "hidden hazard" in response to the study regarding childhood asthma.

According to the review of published data, conclusions from a widely reported review of study data produced in part by the green energy group Rocky Mountain Institute are flawed.

The new report says the 13% of childhood asthma figure comes from a study that combines data from kitchens in North America, Europe and Asia.

North American data alone did not show a statistically significant risk of asthma associated with gas stoves, the review said.

Tormey and fellow co-author Steve Huntley said the data from the Rocky Mountain study tying asthma to gas stoves "indicate that any effects may be due to the foods being cooked [or other confounding factors] rather than the fuel used."

About 40% of U.S. households cook with gas stoves.