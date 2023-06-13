House Passes Bill to Protect Gas Stoves

After serving as a proxy in a battle between Republican leadership and more conservative members, the House approved legislation Tuesday to protect gas stoves.

The 248-180 vote sends the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, which prevents the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves, to the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., the legislation's chief sponsor, also included language that prevents government regulators from substantially increasing the average price of gas stoves.

"We know the motivation of the CPSC and throughout this entire administration is a green climate push," Armstrong told Politico on Tuesday.

"The goal is to dictate how you live every aspect of your life," he added, highlighting other moves to push environmental, social, and corporate governance policies and prohibit gas-powered vehicles.

A subsequent amendment by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to expand the legislation to cover any appliance based on fossil fuels passed the chamber soon after, The Hill reported.

The House's approval of the bill comes after a group of conservative members of the House Republican Conference blocked a rule change last week that would have allowed Armstrong's bill to hit the floor.

NBC News noted that several members of the group cited frustration with House leadership for working with the Biden administration to pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, raising the debt limit.

Meanwhile, others accused the leadership of threatening to table Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., reversal of new Department of Justice regulations on pistol braces if he voted against the debt deal.

The House eventually voted to forward Clyde's pistol brace bill the same day as the gas stove one.