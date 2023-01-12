Conservatives Respond to Gas Stove Ban Talk

As local governments around the country take steps to end gas stove usage in new construction, conservatives are fighting back.

The topic entered the national discussion this week after a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) commissioner said that a ban on gas stoves was possible amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants.

CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric responded by tweeting that he was not looking to ban gas stoves.

Still, Republicans weighed in on the matter.

"The Biden Administration is once again going to extreme lengths to appease Green New Deal fanatics — they're considering a national ban on gas stoves," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted with the Bloomberg story that quoted CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted a New York Post story about the Biden administration weighing a ban on gas stoves, and she added: "ABSOLUTELY NOT. Apparently they don't even cook. Idiots."

".@JoeBiden, get your hands off our gas stoves!!!! If you know ANYTHING about cooking, there is nothing like cooking on a gas stove. Democrats want to ban gas stoves. Republicans want to LEAVE YOU ALONE," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., tweeted.

"Over 40 million American households use gas stoves. This type of power should never have been given to unelected bureaucrats and it is time for it to end," tweeted Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., a member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee.

"The Biden Administration's war on American energy knows no bounds. Now even gas stoves are in the crosshairs," tweeted Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee in the last Congress.

"This move against gas stoves is part of a much wider war by the Biden administration and their radical environmentalist allies against the production and use of all fossil fuels," said Ken Davis, former Virginia deputy attorney general.

Some cities, such as New York City, have passed laws banning gas stoves in new buildings. The Los Angeles City Council last year voted to ban some natural gas appliances from newly constructed homes.

CBS News has reported that some 80 local governments have taken steps to dissuade gas stove usage in new homes.

About 20 states have passed laws that prohibit gas-stove bans, Axios reported.

The White House on Wednesday said that President Biden isn't in favor of a federal ban on gas stoves.

Gas stoves represent the prevalent means of cooking in nearly 47 million American households.