Average Gas Price Rises Slightly on Election Day

Election Day brought a slight increase in the average gas price in the U.S.

AAA reported Tuesday morning that the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.102, a slight increase from Monday's price of $3.101.

Tuesday's price is less expensive than a week ago, when the average price for regular gas was $3.134 per gallon, and a month ago, when it was $3.177.

Nevertheless, gas prices remain higher than when former President Donald Trump was in office, the Washington Examiner reported.

The average regular gas price in the seven battleground states expected to decide the outcome of the presidential election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are:

Arizona: $3.218

Georgia: $2.932

Michigan: $3.128

Nevada: $3.773

North Carolina: $2.891

Pennsylvania: $3.307

Wisconsin: $2.845

The average price of mid-grade gas Tuesday was $3.583 and premium was $3.937, according to AAA.

"Seasonal trends continue to push down gasoline prices across much of the country, with GasBuddy counting 26 states where average gas prices have fallen below $3 per gallon—something that could be less than a week away for the national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While much of the attention this week will be on the election and how it could potentially change the trajectory of the nation, gasoline prices are likely to be a gift to the next president, staying much lower than in previous years when COVID and Russia's war on Ukraine caused a surge that's unlikely to repeat, no matter who wins the election.

"For now, Americans can expect the downward trend to continue in most states, while other states have seen prices jump temporarily due to a behavior we track called price cycling. We should see the number of states with sub-$3-per-gallon prices grow as we get closer to Thanksgiving."