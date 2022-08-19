Conservatives Slam CNN for Framing Gas Price Drop as 'Pay Raise'

Conservative commentators on Twitter took issue with a new CNN analysis attempting to spin a steady decline from record gas prices as a "$100-a-month raise" or "tax cut."

In the article published Friday, CNN Business senior writer Chris Isidore argues that the "steady drop in gas prices over the last few months has turned into an unexpected form of economic stimulus."

"The impact of the extra cash could be a substantial boost to an economy that is showing signs of consumers pulling back on purchasing nonessential items, such as clothing, electronics and household goods," he continued.

Isidore's suggestion comes as the average price of gas has declined $1.10, or 22%, since its height of $5.02 per gallon in mid-June. According to data from AAA, the current national average stands at around $3.92 per gallon.

However, a slate of conservatives called out the narrative of Isidore's article. Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross went as far as to call CNN "State TV," adding that the recent firing of news anchor Brian Stelter "won't fix that place."

Several commentators also noted that gas still stands substantially higher than when former President Donald Trump was in office.

"Or, think of it as gas still being more than 60% more expensive than it was when Biden became president," tweeted former CNN contributor Doug Heye.

Republican researcher Tommy Pigott wrote that he fixed the headline: "The next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as an over $100-a-month tax hike. Or maybe an over $100-a-month pay cut compared to gas prices when Joe Biden took office."