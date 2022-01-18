×
Tags: 2022 Elections | Donald Trump | garypalmer | alabama | trump

Trump Gives Alabama Rep. Gary Palmer 'Complete And Total Endorsement'

Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala.
Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., at the Conservative Political Action Conference, July 09, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 January 2022 02:15 PM

Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., on Tuesday got the “complete and total endorsement” of former President Donald Trump in the lawmaker’s reelection bid for the state’s 6th Congressional District in November.

In a statement from his Save America website, the former president praised Palmer for “doing tremendous work” for the state.

“A strong advocate of our America First agenda, Gary is fighting for Energy Independence, Secure Borders, Lower Taxes, better care for our Military and Vets, and to protect and defend our Second Amendment,” Trump wrote, adding, “Gary Palmer has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Palmer is in his fourth term in the House and second term as head of the House Republican Policy Committee, making him a point man for the GOP’s issues conversations.

He’s also been a reliable Trump ally in the House.

“Palmer seems intent on making sure Republicans have concrete ideas to take to voters next year, when Mr. Trump won’t be on any ballots,” the Washington Examiner wrote in a commentary in December.

“Having a roadmap could help the GOP maintain unity after the election and could lay the groundwork for whomever the party nominates for president in 2024,” the commentary added.

There are so far no announced challengers to Palmer, according to Ballotpedia.

