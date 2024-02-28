'Forrest Gump' Star Gary Sinise's Son Dead at 33

"Forrest Gump" actor Gary Sinise has revealed that his son, Mac Sinise, has died at age 33 following a long battle with a rare form of cancer.

Gary Sinise confirmed that his son died Jan. 5, and was laid to rest Jan. 23 in a tribute published by the Gary Sinise Foundation, which offers support to wounded veterans of the military.

"Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can," wrote Sinise.

"As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one."

In his tribute, Gary Sinise described his son as an "exceptional drummer" who learned the instrument at age nine. The pair would often perform together as part of the Lt. Dan Band.

In 2018, Mac Sinise was diagnosed with Chordoma, a rare form of bone cancer that develops at the base of the skull, within a vertebra, or at the spine's end. According to the National Cancer Institute, Chordoma affects approximately 300 individuals each year in the United States.

Gary Sinise explained that Mac Sinise underwent surgery, however, the cancer returned and ultimately spread.

"This began a long battle that disabled him more and more as time went on," wrote Sinise.

Eventually, Mac Sinise was unable to play the drums, but he still learned to play the harmonica. He contributed to an album of music called "Resurrection & Revival," which went to press the week he died.

"While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it," Gary Sinise wrote.

"He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying.

"We were blessed to have you in our lives as son, brother, and friend…and we will miss you and love you for eternity," he added.

Apart from his portrayal of Lt. Dan in "Forrest Gump," Gary Sinise has featured in films such as "Apollo 13," "The Green Mile," and "Of Mice and Men," along with his role in the television series "CSI: NY," according to CNN.