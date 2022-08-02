Gary Schroen, Heroic CIA Officer in Afghanistan After 9/11, Dies

Gary Schroen, the CIA field officer in charge of the Afghanistan operation to topple the Taliban regime and to destroy al-Qaida, has died.

The CIA commemorated Schroen, saying his work will serve as an inspiration for its officers for years to come.

CIA Director William Burns said in a statement: "Today, CIA mourns the passing of Gary Schroen, a legend and inspiration to every Agency officer. In Afghanistan more than two decades ago and in every other role he served at CIA, Gary embodied the very best of our organization. We will never forget his unwavering dedication, loyalty, and perseverance to protect and defend our country."

Schroen died Monday at the age of 80. His death occurred just one day after a U.S. drone strike in Kabul killed Osama bin Laden's successor, Ayman al Zawahri.

Schroen had worked as the chief of station in Islamabad, Pakistan, from 1996-99, and he oversaw CIA initiatives aimed at capturing Osama bin Laden, The Washington Examiner reported. He had been set to retire, but incensed by the 9/11 attacks, he offered to spearhead the first CIA incursion into Afghanistan.

His team of seven members flew to Afghanistan about 15 days after 9/11, and Schroen was given direct orders to capture and kill Bin Laden. His mission was code-named Operation Jawbreaker.

"Gary delayed his retirement to lead an exceptional team of CIA officers. Operation Jawbreaker will forever stand as a tribute to Gary's courage and leadership. We are fortunate to have the Mi-17 helicopter that Gary and his team used to carry out this daring mission dedicated on CIA's grounds, where it will serve for generations to come as a reminder of Gary's extraordinary place in CIA history," Burns said in his statement.

The mission entailed reaching out to the Northern Alliance, an opposition group in Afghanistan, to coordinate military action against the Taliban and al-Qaida. Schroen wrote a book, "First In," recounting his Afghan experiences. He worked with the agency for 35 years, rising from case officer to deputy chief.

"Gary will be greatly missed, but never forgotten," Burns said.