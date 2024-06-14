Redistricted La. GOP Rep. Graves Not Seeking Re-election

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., said Friday he will not run for re-election after a new congressional map dismantled his district, transforming it into the state's second majority-Black district.

Up until now, Graves, one of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s closest allies, had remained adamant that he would run again. But in a written statement Friday, he said he changed his mind.

"After much input from constituents, consultation with supporters, consensus from family, and guidance from the Almighty, it is clear that running for Congress this year does not make sense," said Graves, of Baton Rouge.

He went on to say that a run in any "temporary district" would cause "permanent damage to Louisiana’s great representation in Congress."

"This has been an amazing experience resulting in thousands of new friendships and unrivaled progress for the area we represent," he said. "In this divisive and politically polarized environment, to receive over 80% of the vote in the last election confirms that we were getting it mostly right. Thank you for the opportunity to serve."

Graves’ exit clears the way for an open race in the new 6th congressional district, where Democrat state Sen. Cleo Fields of Baton Rouge has declared his candidacy, and virtually guarantees 5th District Republican Rep. Julia Letlow of Start an easy path to reelection.