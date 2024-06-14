WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: garret graves | congress | reelection | district | louisiana

Redistricted La. GOP Rep. Graves Not Seeking Re-election

Redistricted La. GOP Rep. Graves Not Seeking Re-election
Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., was a close ally of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Friday, 14 June 2024 07:13 PM EDT

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., said Friday he will not run for re-election after a new congressional map dismantled his district, transforming it into the state's second majority-Black district.

Up until now, Graves, one of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s closest allies, had remained adamant that he would run again. But in a written statement Friday, he said he changed his mind.

"After much input from constituents, consultation with supporters, consensus from family, and guidance from the Almighty, it is clear that running for Congress this year does not make sense," said Graves, of Baton Rouge.

He went on to say that a run in any "temporary district" would cause "permanent damage to Louisiana’s great representation in Congress."

"This has been an amazing experience resulting in thousands of new friendships and unrivaled progress for the area we represent," he said. "In this divisive and politically polarized environment, to receive over 80% of the vote in the last election confirms that we were getting it mostly right. Thank you for the opportunity to serve."

Graves’ exit clears the way for an open race in the new 6th congressional district, where Democrat state Sen. Cleo Fields of Baton Rouge has declared his candidacy, and virtually guarantees 5th District Republican Rep. Julia Letlow of Start an easy path to reelection.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., said Friday he will not run for re-election after a new congressional map dismantled his district, transforming it into the state's second majority-Black district.
garret graves, congress, reelection, district, louisiana
216
2024-13-14
Friday, 14 June 2024 07:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved