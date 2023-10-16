Killing of Muslim Boy Investigated as a Hate Crime

Attorney General Merrick Garland is opening a hate crimes investigation into the killing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois. Police say the killing was motivated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, The Hill reported.

Authorities say Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed 26 times by Joseph M. Czuba, 71, who also stabbed the boy’s mother, Hanaan Shahin, a dozen times. She is now hospitalized and is expected to survive, police said.

“I am heartbroken by the abhorrent killing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old child who died after being stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife. On behalf of the entire Justice Department, I want to express my deepest condolences to his family and his community as they grieve his loss,” Garland said.

Czuba, who was the landlord of the residence, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of a hate crimes, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, The Hill reported.

The sheriff’s office said investigators determined the child and his mother were “targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.”

President Biden condemned the act of violence in a statement Sunday, saying he and the first lady were “shocked and sickened” by news of the attack on the Muslim boy and his mother, The Hill reported.

“The child’s Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking what we all seek — a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace,” Biden said. In recent days, police in U.S. cities and federal authorities have been on high alert for violence driven by antisemitic or Islamophobic sentiments. FBI officials, along with Jewish and Muslim groups, have reported an increase of hateful and threatening rhetoric, the AP reported. Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 Israelis. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded since the fighting erupted, according to another AP report. The number of Americans killed has climbed to 30, the State Department said on Sunday. President Biden last week confirmed that U.S. citizens are also among the hostages being held by the terrorist group in Gaza. In response, Israel has been conducting air strikes on Hamas headquarters in Gaza. Hamas has its terrorism offices in some residential buildings. Despite the fact that Hamas started the war, protests against Israel by pro-Palestinian groups have taken place on some university campuses and in cities across America.