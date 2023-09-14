Gallup Study: Gen Z Lacks Trust in Major US Institutions

Generation Z, representing those born between 1997 and 2011, express low levels of trust in U.S. political and societal institutions, according to a study released Thursday by Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation.

Only about 1 in 6 (17%) or fewer in the study reported they have "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of trust in Congress, the presidency, the news, and large technology companies.

The inaugural Gallup-WFF Gen Z study focused on how young people think about themselves, their schools, and their future. The survey showed Gen Z perspectives on such matters as their mental health, financial security, and optimism.

The survey, conducted April 24-May 8, involved 3,114 Americans ages 12 to 26 with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Younger members of Gen Z, aged 12-18 who are enrolled in K-12 schools, are more trusting of institutions compared with older members of the generation, with the widest gaps seen in the military and the police. Although 51% of younger Gen Z members have a great deal or quite a lot of trust in the military, 30% of those aged 18 to 26 said the same. Similarly, 48% of younger Gen Z members trust the police, compared with 28% of those aged 18 to 26.

Among Gen Z members aged 18 to 26, Republicans (71%) are more likely than Democrats (12%) to report having a great deal or quite a lot of trust in the police. Republican young adults expressed far greater trust in the military than their Democrat peers (62% vs. 14%, respectively).

By contrast, young Democrats are far more trusting of science, at 92%, compared with 50% of Republicans. Young adults are more politically aligned in their distrust of Congress, large technology companies, and the information they find online.

Republican and Democrat youth diverge in their confidence in many of these institutions; science is the only institution that a majority of Gen Z Democrats trust, and the police and military are the only institutions that most young Republicans trust.

The study said the findings are consistent with previous Gallup reports on the erosion of adults' trust in most U.S. institutions, a trend that has accelerated in recent years.