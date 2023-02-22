×
Tags: gallup | survey | lgbtq | americans | generationx

Gallup Survey: Rate of US Adults Identifying as LGBTQ Doubles in a Decade

Poll
Poll (Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 February 2023 03:44 PM EST

The Gallup organization revealed that the rate of American adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer has doubled from the previous decade.

For the 2022 Gallup survey — which was published Wednesday and chronicled the orientation opinions of 10,736 U.S. adults — 7.2% of Americans identified as LGBTQ.

That's an uptick from a similar survey in 2012, when Gallup reported that 3.5% of U.S. adults identified with the LGBTQ classification.

The Gallup Poll notes the number of American LGBTQ adults from 2022 lies relatively flat, compared to the 2021 survey tally (7.1% of adults).

Here's a breakdown of the most recent Gallup survey:

  • More than half of LGBTQ Americans participating in the poll (4.2%) identified as bisexual.
  • For other classifications, 1.4% of Americans surveyed identified as gay, 1% said they were lesbian, and 0.6% identified as transgender.
  • Nearly 20% of Generation Z adults, or 19.7%, said they identified as LGBTQ in the most recent poll, while 11.2% of millennials acknowledged the same.
  • Among older generations identifying as LGBTQ, 3.3% were Generation Xers, 2.7% were baby boomers, and 1.7% were part of the Silent Generation — those born between the mid-1920s and mid-1940s.

According to The Hill, the 2022 Gallup Poll had a margin-of-error rate of 1 percentage point. However, among the 584 LBGTQ identifying adults polled, the margin-of-error rate was at 5 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


The Gallup organization revealed that the rate of American adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer has doubled from the previous decade.
Wednesday, 22 February 2023 03:44 PM
