Gallup Survey: Gen Z More Anxious Than Millennials

Generation Z Americans reported more anxiety than the slightly older millennials did at the same age, according to a study from Gallup.

Gallup, in association with the Walton Family Foundation, released a poll earlier this year that asked more than 3,000 Americans between the ages of 12 and 26 about their lives and prospects for the future.

The survey found that Gen Z Americans were much more likely to report feelings of anxiety, stress, and loneliness. Just 15% of Gen Z Americans said they were in "excellent" mental health, compared to 52% of millennials at the same age.

Gallup also asked respondents to rate how they viewed their current and future lives. Those who gave both categories high ratings were described as "thriving."

The report found that 47% of Gen Z, which is commonly defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, said they are thriving. That's down from 60% of millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996.

"Decisions affecting public policy, learning environments, and workplaces should consider the perspectives of — not about — Gen Z, the challenges they face, and the solutions that best suit their unique needs," the study said.

Although less than half (44%) of Gen Z Americans "feel prepared for their future," more than three-quarters (76%) said "they have a great future ahead of them."

Gallup polled 3,114 Americans from ages 12 to 26 from April 24 to May 8, with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.