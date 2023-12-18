×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gallup survey | gen z | millennials | mental health

Gallup Survey: Gen Z More Anxious Than Millennials

By    |   Monday, 18 December 2023 05:39 PM EST

Generation Z Americans reported more anxiety than the slightly older millennials did at the same age, according to a study from Gallup.

Gallup, in association with the Walton Family Foundation, released a poll earlier this year that asked more than 3,000 Americans between the ages of 12 and 26 about their lives and prospects for the future.

The survey found that Gen Z Americans were much more likely to report feelings of anxiety, stress, and loneliness. Just 15% of Gen Z Americans said they were in "excellent" mental health, compared to 52% of millennials at the same age.

Gallup also asked respondents to rate how they viewed their current and future lives. Those who gave both categories high ratings were described as "thriving."

The report found that 47% of Gen Z, which is commonly defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, said they are thriving. That's down from 60% of millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996.

"Decisions affecting public policy, learning environments, and workplaces should consider the perspectives of — not about — Gen Z, the challenges they face, and the solutions that best suit their unique needs," the study said.

Although less than half (44%) of Gen Z Americans "feel prepared for their future," more than three-quarters (76%) said "they have a great future ahead of them."

Gallup polled 3,114 Americans from ages 12 to 26 from April 24 to May 8, with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Generation Z Americans reported more anxiety than the slightly older millennials did at the same age, according to a study from Gallup.
gallup survey, gen z, millennials, mental health
244
2023-39-18
Monday, 18 December 2023 05:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved