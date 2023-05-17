×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gallup | survey | depression | diagnosis | lifetime

Gallup: 17 Percent of Adults Being Treated for Depression

Gallup: 17 Percent of Adults Being Treated for Depression

(Photo 81233498 © Ocusfocus | Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 May 2023 12:20 PM EDT

According to a recent Gallup survey, clinical depression rates in America have risen noticeably, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the social isolation and job losses it spawned.

In the survey, Gallup asked respondents, "Has a doctor or nurse ever told you that you have depression?" and "Do you currently have or are you currently being treated for depression?"

The percentage of Americans currently being treated for depression has increased to 17.8%, up about seven points since 2015. The percentage of U.S. adults who report having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lifetime has reached 29%, nearly 10 percentage points higher than in 2015.

More women (36.7%) in the survey than men (20.4%) report having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lifetime. Currently, more women (23.8%) than men (11.3%) are being treated for depression. Since 2017, the rate is up 6.2 points for women and 2 points for men.

Women are more likely to work in healthcare occupations, thus being more emotionally exposed to the COVID-19 epidemic, and were also more likely to leave their jobs during the pandemic, Gallup points out.

Adults aged 18 to 29 (24.6%) also have the highest rates of current depression or treatment for depression. Daily experiences of sadness, worry and anger — all of which are closely related to depression — are highest for those under 30 and those with lower income levels, Gallup says.

Lifetime depression rates are also climbing fast among Black and Hispanic adults and have now surpassed those of white respondents. 

Americans are not more depressed than people in other nations, according to Gallup. The research estimated that 22% of Northern American adults have experienced depression or anxiety so extreme that they could not continue regular daily activities for two weeks or longer, similar to a global rate of 19% and matching estimates found in Western Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and South Asia.

According to Harvard Medical School, there are many possible causes of depression, including faulty mood regulation by the brain, genetic vulnerability, and stressful life events. It's believed that several of these forces interact to bring on depression.

The most recent results, obtained Feb. 21-28, 2023, are based on 5,167 U.S. adults surveyed by web as part of the Gallup Panel, a probability-based panel of about 100,000 adults across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Related stories:

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
According to a recent Gallup survey, clinical depression rates in America have risen noticeably, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the social isolation and job losses it spawned.
gallup, survey, depression, diagnosis, lifetime
414
2023-20-17
Wednesday, 17 May 2023 12:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved