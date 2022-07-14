Gallup Poll: Republicans' Confidence in Public Schools Plunges

Just 14% of Republicans say they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools, according to a new Gallup Poll.

The number of Republicans expressing strong confidence in public schools fell from 20% in 2021 and 34% in 2020.

Just 36% of Republicans expressed "some" confidence in public schools.

Republicans expressing very little or no confidence in public schools soared to 50% — up 19-points from 2019.

Results of the poll, released Thursday:

43% of Democrats say they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools — down from 48% in 2020. And 41% say they have "some" confidence in public schools, while 16% say they have little or no confidence.

29% of independents say they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools, compared to 40% who say they have "some" confidence in public schools and 31% who say they have little or no confidence.

Overall, 28% of Americans say they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools; 39% expressed "some confidence," and 33% expressed little or no confidence.

The poll, conducted June 1-20, surveyed 1,015 people. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.