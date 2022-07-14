×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gallup | public schools | confidence | republicans

Gallup Poll: Republicans' Confidence in Public Schools Plunges

school books illustration
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 14 July 2022 09:20 AM EDT

Just 14% of Republicans say they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools, according to a new Gallup Poll.

The number of Republicans expressing strong confidence in public schools fell from 20% in 2021 and 34% in 2020.

Just 36% of Republicans expressed "some" confidence in public schools.

Republicans expressing very little or no confidence in public schools soared to 50% — up 19-points from 2019.

Results of the poll, released Thursday:

  • 43% of Democrats say they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools — down from 48% in 2020. And 41% say they have "some" confidence in public schools, while 16% say they have little or no confidence.
  • 29% of independents say they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools, compared to 40% who say they have "some" confidence in public schools and 31% who say they have little or no confidence.
  • Overall, 28% of Americans say they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools; 39% expressed "some confidence," and 33% expressed little or no confidence.

The poll, conducted June 1-20, surveyed 1,015 people. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Just 14% of Republicans say they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools, according to a new Gallup poll.
gallup, public schools, confidence, republicans
211
2022-20-14
Thursday, 14 July 2022 09:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved