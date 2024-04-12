Gallup Poll: Americans Split on Ukraine Aid

An increasing number of Americans say they believe the United States is not doing enough to help Ukraine, leading to an even split between those who want to send more aid and those who don't in a poll by Gallup released Friday.

In a nationwide survey conducted last month, Gallup found that the number of Americans who say the U.S. is doing "not enough" to help Ukraine has increased since October and that the number of Americans who say the U.S. is doing the "right amount" to help fell below 30% for the first time.

36% say the U.S. is doing "too much" to help Ukraine

36% say the U.S. is doing "not enough"

26% say the U.S. is doing the "right amount"

In a poll conducted last fall, 41% said the U.S. was doing "too much" for Ukraine and just 25% said the U.S. was doing "not enough" to help.

Democrats are more likely to say that the U.S. is doing "not enough" to help Ukraine, while Republicans are much less likely to say the same.

60% of Democrats

34% of independents

15% of Republicans

Republicans are more likely to say the U.S. is doing "too much" to help Ukraine.

57% of Republicans

39% of independents

13% of Democrats

In previous polls, Gallup found that "before October, no more than 50% of Republicans and 35% of independents said the U.S. was doing too much."

Gallup polled 2,222 adults across the U.S. from March 1-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.