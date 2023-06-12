Gallup Poll: More Say Birth Gender Should Dictate Sports Teams

The share of Americans who say that a person's birth gender should determine which sports teams they play on has grown from 62% in 2021 to 69%, according to a new poll.

The Gallup Poll also found that those who say transgender athletes should be able to play on sports teams that match their gender identity fell from 34% in 2021 to 26%.

The issue of transgender athletes, particularly transgender women competing against biological women, has triggered debate at all levels of competitive sports and caused sports governing bodies and schools to adopt a wide range of policies.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines told Newsmax in March that women's sports trailblazers have betrayed the women athletes competing now.

"Where are the people who originally fought for women empowerment and for women to have these sex-segregated spaces?" Gaines said. "Billie Jean King, who was, of course, a trailblazer for women's sports, she's now actively advocating for trans inclusion in women's sports. Megan Rapinoe, who, again, is someone who fought relentlessly for women to have equal pay and equal access and equal resources in sports, she is now actively fighting for men to compete in women's sport."

Transgender sports competition has also become a hot-button issue politically. Elected officials in at least 20 Republican-led states have enacted laws banning transgender athletes from competing against biological females.

The shift in public opinion comes as more U.S. adults say they know someone who is transgender. In 2021, 31% said they knew someone who identified as transgender; according to the survey; that number is now 39%.

Regardless of the growing personal connection to the transgender community, Americans have become less supportive of transgender athletes being allowed to play on the team of their choice.

The poll found that 30% of those who know a transgender person are in favor of allowing athletes to play on the team that matches their current gender identity. In 2021, that number was 40%. For those who do not know a transgender person, support is currently at 23%, versus 31% in 2021.

Broken down by political party, Republicans, Democrats. and independents are all somewhat less supportive of transgender athletes playing on the team of their gender identity than they were two years ago.

While 93% of Republicans and 67% of independents are opposed to giving transgender athletes a choice of teams, Democrats are now split on the issue. In 2021, more Democrats were in favor than opposed for allowing transgender athletes to play on either male or female teams.

Young adults were one of the only subgroups that were more supportive, at 41%, compared to 35% in 2021.

The survey also asked Americans their moral views on transgenderism. A 55% majority said "changing one's gender" is "morally wrong," while 43% said it is "morally acceptable."

When Gallup last asked the question in 2021, 51% said changing one's gender is morally wrong and 46% said it was morally acceptable.