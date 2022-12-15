Gallup: Opinions of Parties Mostly Unchanged After Midterms

November's midterm elections failed to change Americans' views significantly about the two major political parties, a new Gallup Poll shows.

Only 39% of U.S. adults view the Democratic Party favorably, Gallup results show. That's unchanged from September.

As for the Republican Party, 42% said they have a favorable opinion — down slightly from the 44% in September, but well within the margin of error, The Hill reported.

Democrats have had a higher favorability than the GOP for most of the past decade, except in early 2020 and in November 2014, Gallup said.

The latest poll was conducted after midterms in which Republicans won a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and Democrats earned a 51-49 edge in the Senate.

Overall, the GOP endured a disappointing election considering that midterms traditionally have challenged the party of the sitting president.

Previous midterms produced a change in how Americans viewed the parties.

In 2002, Democrats' favorability dropped by 10 points as the country rallied around then-President George W. Bush after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

That year's elections resulted in a rare instance of the president's sitting party not losing seats in the House.

Democrats' favorability also fell after the 2014 midterms after it had not change in 2010 when the party suffered losses in the House.

President Joe Biden's favorable rating in the latest poll is 44%, a 15-point drop from February.

Biden has a 54% unfavorable rating in the latest poll.

Vice President Kamala Harris has a worse favorable percentage (36%) than Biden but a slightly better unfavorable percentage (52%).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received similar results as Harris, with 38% favorable and 55% unfavorable.

Among the lowest favorable ratrins: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had a 31% favorable rating, with a 44% unfavorable; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., had a 29% favorable, 44% unfavorable rating; and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had a 21% favorable, 62% unfavorable rating.

Former President Donald Trump has a 37% favorable and 60% unfavorable in the new survey.

The Gallup survey was conducted Nov. 9 to Dec. 2 among 1,020 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus/minus 4 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.