Gallup Poll: Biden Approval Falls to 38%

By    |   Friday, 23 February 2024 10:34 AM EST

President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped to 38%, 1 point shy of his all-time low, with a number of key issues weighing him down, according to the latest Gallup survey released Friday.

Biden dropped 3 points since last month and 4 points since August, when he had a 42% approval. Biden was at a low of 37% in October and November, according to Gallup. His drop coincides with a 3-point drop among independent voters since January; 32% of those who identify as nonparty affiliated approve of his job as president.

Biden is holding steady with Democrats at 82%, but that's down from 98% in February 2021.

Biden's average approval rating of 39.8% through three years in office is the second worst among post-World War II presidents elected to their first term, according to Gallup.

Four issues in particular are dragging Biden down, most acutely immigration, where just 28% approve of the job he's doing. The situation in the Middle East rendered just a 30% approval, followed by foreign affairs (33%) and the economy (36%). However, Biden is up 4 points since November on his rating for the economy, buoyed by low unemployment and record stock market values.

The only category above his overall rating is the 40% who say Biden is doing well with the situation in Ukraine. Ironically, his support from Democrats on Ukraine has dropped 6 points since November.

Also, Biden is down 9 points with Democrats on the Middle East (since November) and 7 points on immigration (since August), Gallup reported.

Among independents, 23% approve of Biden's handling of the Middle East and 34% approve on Ukraine.

"Biden … has lost some ground among his party in recent months on immigration and the situations in the Middle East and Ukraine, though his overall rating hasn't dropped among Democrats," Gallup said in its analysis. "Looking ahead to November, history suggests that Biden has significant work to do to improve his approval rating among independents as well as Democrats if he is to win a second term."

Gallup surveyed 1,016 adults from Feb. 1-20. The survey has a sampling error of plus or minus 4 points with a 95% confidence level.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped to 38%, one point shy of his all-time low, with a number of key issues weighing him down, according to the latest Gallup survey released Friday.
