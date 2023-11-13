×
Gallup Poll: 65% Say JFK Assassination Was Conspiracy

By    |   Monday, 13 November 2023 02:23 PM EST

Nearly 2 in every 3 Americans say Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy, according to Gallup.

Kennedy was shot while riding in a motorcade in Dallas 60 years ago, on Nov. 22, 1963.

Gallup asked survey participants, "Do you think that one man was responsible for the assassination of President Kennedy, or do you think that others were involved in a conspiracy?"

A total of 65% said others joined in a conspiracy, while 29% said Oswald solely was responsible for JFK's assassination.

The results were in line with the previous readings from 10 years ago.

Belief in a conspiracy reached 81% twice between 1976 and 2003.

More Republicans (71%) and independents (68%) than Democrats (55%) now say JFK's death was the result of a conspiracy.

Respondents who said Kennedy's assassination was the result of a conspiracy were asked to name the specific people or groups they think were responsible.

The federal government was cited by 20%, the CIA by 16%, the Mafia by 11% and the FBI by 6%.

No other persons or groups were named by more than 3%, and 39% did not offer a possible person or group.

The increased belief in the government's involvement in Kennedy's assassination coincides with a decrease in the public's trust in government, Gallup said.

The only previous time (2013) the question was asked, the federal government received 13%, the CIA, 7%, and the FBI, 1%.

When Gallup asked Americans immediately after the murder about culpability in Kennedy's assassination, 52% said they believed there was "some group or element" other than Oswald.

At that time, a total of 29% thought Oswald acted alone, and 19% were unsure.

After the Warren Commission in 1964 determined that Oswald acted alone, Gallup in 1966 again asked Americans who was responsible for JFK's death. A total of 36% said it was the work of one man, nearly half said others were involved, and 15% did not know.

Americans' belief in a conspiracy became higher between the mid-1970s and early 2000s, with a range of 74% to 81%.

Oswald was killed by Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby two days after Kennedy was slain.

The latest Gallup poll was conducted Oct. 2-23.

