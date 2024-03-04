Gallup Poll: Israel, Palestinian Authority Less Favorable

Americans' opinions of both Israel and the Palestinian Authority have declined in the past year amid fighting in the Middle East.

In Gallup's latest survey, 58% of Americans, down from 68% last year, have a "very" or "mostly favorable" view of Israel. This is the lowest favorable rating for Israel in over two decades. At the same time, positive opinions of the Palestinian Authority have dropped from 26% to 18%, the lowest since 2015.

The terrorist group Hamas brutally attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,200 people. Israel has invaded Gaza in response with the intention of rooting out Hamas, but thousands of civilians have also been killed.

Americans have always been more positive toward Israel than toward the Palestinians, Gallup notes. Since Gallup first measured opinions of Israel in 1989, an average of 65% of Americans have had favorable opinions of it.

In contrast, an average of only 19% of Americans have viewed the Palestinian Authority positively since Gallup's first measure in 2000.

The Palestinian Authority is the governing body of Palestinians who live in the West Bank.

Young adults show the biggest decline in ratings of Israel, dropping from 64% favorable among 18-to 34-year-olds in 2023 to 38%. Young adults are slightly more sympathetic to the Palestinians than the Israelis (after being equally divided last year), with the other groups sympathizing with Israel.

Middle-aged adults (those aged 35 to 54) show a smaller but still significant drop, from 66% to 55%, while there has been no meaningful change among adults aged 55 and older.

Younger and older adults' ratings of the Palestinian Authority haven't changed much in the past year but were not very positive to begin with, Gallup observed. There has been a sharp drop in favorability among 35-to-54-year-olds, from 30% to 15%. Middle-aged adults' opinions are now closer to those of older Americans (11%) than younger Americans (32%).

The Middle East is looming as an important political issue for the 2024 elections.

Overall, Republicans are much more positive toward Israel, and more negative toward the Palestinian Authority, than either independents or Democrats.

Independents tend to favor Israel, and more Democrats side with the Palestinians than Israelis. Until 2022, Democrats were more likely to sympathize with Israel.

Although Americans say they are more sympathetic to the Israelis than the Palestinians, they divide almost evenly when asked whether the U.S. should put more pressure on the Palestinians (39%) or Israelis (36%) to resolve the conflict. Eight percent say the U.S. should put more pressure on both sides, 7% say it should put pressure on neither, and 9% have no opinion.

Majorities of young adults (53%) and Democrats (57%) said the U.S. should put more pressure on the Israelis, while about half as many in each group — 27% and 24%, respectively — said the U.S. should pressure the Palestinians more.

A slim majority of Americans, 53%, continue to favor the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, while 34% are opposed.

There are vast political differences on this matter — 74% of Democrats, 55% of independents, and 26% of Republicans say they are in favor of creating an independent Palestinian state. A majority of Republicans, 59%, oppose the idea.

Results for this Gallup World Affairs survey are based on telephone interviews conducted Feb. 1-20, with a random sample of 1,016 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All reported margins of sampling error include computed design effects for weighting.