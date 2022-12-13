Gallup: Government Is Americans' Top Problem in 2022

Most Americans are dissatisfied with the government for the seventh year in the past decade, according to a Gallup Poll released Tuesday.

According to Gallup, 19% of Americans name government as the "most important problem" facing the nation in a list of 11, ahead of inflation and cost of living [16%], the economy in general [12%], and immigration at 6%.

Other issues such as unifying the country, abortion, crime, and gasoline prices placed lower on the list, with most ranking at 3%.

The poll showed the most discontent among Republicans, with 25% saying government is the top problem, followed by inflation at 22%, and the economy in general at 17%.

Democrats also listed the government as their top problem issue with 18%, followed by inflation at 10%, and the economy at 8%.

Independents split evenly between the government and inflation, ranking them at 16% each, followed by the economy in third place at 12%, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted Nov. 9 to Dec. 2 with a random sample of 1,020 adults living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and has a margin of error of percentage points, according to the organization.

According to Gallup, Democrats' satisfaction with government dropped 14 percentage points from last year’s rating, falling from 45% in 2021 to 31% this year.

Independents' satisfaction dropped 6% from 25% in 2021 to 19% this year, and Republicans dropped from 8% satisfaction last year to just 4% this year, according to the poll.

The number of Americans who are satisfied with the direction of the country also dropped from 27% in 2021 to 18% this year, the lowest since 2011 when it was 17%.

The Gallup report said that there have only been two other times that number has fallen below 20%: 1979 and 2008, years marked by economic turmoil.

According to Gallup, it's the seventh time since 2014 that Americans picked government as the No. 1 problem with exceptions being COVID-19 in 2020 and the economy in 2016.

The economy was the No. 1 issue from 2008-14, with the war in Iraq placing No. 1 from 2004-07, according to the data.