×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gallup poll | gop | democrats | inflation

Gallup: Government Is Americans' Top Problem in 2022

Gallup: Government Is Americans' Top Problem in 2022
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 December 2022 01:12 PM EST

Most Americans are dissatisfied with the government for the seventh year in the past decade, according to a Gallup Poll released Tuesday.

According to Gallup, 19% of Americans name government as the "most important problem" facing the nation in a list of 11, ahead of inflation and cost of living [16%], the economy in general [12%], and immigration at 6%.

Other issues such as unifying the country, abortion, crime, and gasoline prices placed lower on the list, with most ranking at 3%.

The poll showed the most discontent among Republicans, with 25% saying government is the top problem, followed by inflation at 22%, and the economy in general at 17%.

Democrats also listed the government as their top problem issue with 18%, followed by inflation at 10%, and the economy at 8%.

Independents split evenly between the government and inflation, ranking them at 16% each, followed by the economy in third place at 12%, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted Nov. 9 to Dec. 2 with a random sample of 1,020 adults living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and has a margin of error of percentage points, according to the organization.

According to Gallup, Democrats' satisfaction with government dropped 14 percentage points from last year’s rating, falling from 45% in 2021 to 31% this year.

Independents' satisfaction dropped 6% from 25% in 2021 to 19% this year, and Republicans dropped from 8% satisfaction last year to just 4% this year, according to the poll.

The number of Americans who are satisfied with the direction of the country also dropped from 27% in 2021 to 18% this year, the lowest since 2011 when it was 17%.

The Gallup report said that there have only been two other times that number has fallen below 20%: 1979 and 2008, years marked by economic turmoil.

According to Gallup, it's the seventh time since 2014 that Americans picked government as the No. 1 problem with exceptions being COVID-19 in 2020 and the economy in 2016.

The economy was the No. 1 issue from 2008-14, with the war in Iraq placing No. 1 from 2004-07, according to the data.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Most Americans are dissatisfied with the government for the seventh year in the past decade, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.
gallup poll, gop, democrats, inflation
359
2022-12-13
Tuesday, 13 December 2022 01:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved