Gallup Poll: 36% Say They're Familiar With ESG

A 37% minority of Americans say they are at least somewhat familiar with ESG, or environmental, social and governance criteria that some take into account when deciding about buying products and services or investing, according to a new Gallup survey.

Those not too familiar with ESG or not familiar with it at all came in at 62%.

ESG includes factors like the record of a business on human rights, the environment, diversity or other social values, the pollster noted.

The findings are similar to a 2021 Gallup Poll, which found 34% were at least somewhat familiar with ESG, and 64% were not.

Here are how the poll results, released on Monday, break down:

39% of Republicans say they are at least somewhat familiar with ESG, compared to 61% who say they are not too familiar with it or not familiar with it at all.

36% of Democrats say they are at least somewhat familiar with it, while 64% say they are not too familiar with it or not familiar with it at all.

38% of independents say they are at least somewhat familiar with ESG, while 51% say they are not too familiar with it or not all familiar with it.

5% of Republicans say they have a positive view on ESG, compared to 32% who say they have a negative view; 63% were unsure.

45% of Democrats say they have a positive view of it, compared to 2% who said they have a negative view of ESG; 53% were unsure.

20% of independents say they have a positive opinion of ESG, compared to 21% who say they have a negative opinion of it; 58% were unsure.

The poll, conducted April 3-25, surveyed 1,013 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.