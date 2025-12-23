Gallup Poll: Voters Sour on Major Political Figures

A new Gallup Poll finds every major national political figure below 50% in public approval, underscoring broad voter dissatisfaction with U.S. leadership.

The poll found Americans are experiencing economic anxiety and overexposure to political dysfunction.

A Gallup survey conducted Dec. 1-15 shows no prominent political leader receiving majority approval among U.S. adults, highlighting a rare moment of near universal public discontent with both parties and all branches of national leadership.

According to Gallup, President Donald Trump's job approval rating stands at 36%, unchanged from November and the lowest point of his second term.

While Republican support remains strong, independents and Democrats continue to rate the president negatively, leaving him well below the 50% threshold.

Congress fares no better.

Overall, Congress has 17% approval, with Republicans at 29% and Democrats at 24%.

Gallup noted the percentage for Democrats is the lowest it has ever recorded for those in Congress.

Party loyalty fails to lift overall perceptions.

While 69% of Republicans approve of Republican lawmakers, approval collapses outside the party.

Only 12% of independents and 6% of Democrats approve of Congress as an institution, reinforcing Gallup's finding of deep cross-party frustration.

Other national figures also remain underwater.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Secretary of State Marco Rubio rank highest among leaders tested, yet neither exceeds the low 40% range in approval.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sit near the bottom of the list, reflecting bipartisan skepticism toward congressional leadership.

Gallup's leadership ratings extend beyond job performance to personal traits.

While nearly 9 in 10 Republicans view Trump as strong and decisive, only 30% of adults overall consider him honest and trustworthy.

Similar gaps appear for other leaders, suggesting that distrust is widespread rather than targeted at a single figure.

The bleak leadership ratings coincide with worsening economic sentiment.

Nearly half of respondents describe the economy as "poor," and 68% say conditions are getting worse.

Gallup's Economic Confidence Index fell to negative 33, its lowest level since mid-2024, adding to the strain on public confidence in government leadership.

Only 24% of Americans say they are satisfied with the direction of the country, while 74% are dissatisfied, a figure unchanged from November and among the most negative readings Gallup has recorded this year.

Taken together, the figures show a political environment in which no major leader commands majority support, regardless of party or position.

The findings suggest a volatile landscape heading into 2026, with voter frustration aimed broadly at national leadership rather than concentrated on any single figure or institution.

The poll was conducted by telephone with a random sample of 1,009 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, including both landline and cellphone respondents interviewed in English and Spanish.

The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, with higher margins for subgroups.