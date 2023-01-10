×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gallup | poll | congress | ethics | lowest | nurses

Gallup: Congress Members Have Second-Lowest Professional Ethics

(Newsmax/"Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Tuesday, 10 January 2023 12:24 PM EST

Among occupations, members of Congress ranked second-lowest when it comes to honesty and ethics, according to a new Gallup poll.

Americans were asked to rank the ethical standards and honesty of 18 different professions. Telemarketers were ranked dead last, and members of Congress came in second-lowest.

In the survey, 62% said members of Congress have "very low" or "low" honesty and ethical standards, while only 9% said they had "very high" or "high" standards. Only telemarketers received a worse rating, The Hill observed.

In the poll, only 10% of Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents said Congress members have high or very high honesty and ethical standards, and an even smaller number, 8% of Republicans or Republican-leaning independents, said the same. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Among occupations, members of Congress ranked second-lowest when it comes to honesty and ethics, according to a new Gallup poll.
gallup, poll, congress, ethics, lowest, nurses
261
2023-24-10
Tuesday, 10 January 2023 12:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved