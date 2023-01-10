Gallup: Congress Members Have Second-Lowest Professional Ethics

Among occupations, members of Congress ranked second-lowest when it comes to honesty and ethics, according to a new Gallup poll.

Americans were asked to rank the ethical standards and honesty of 18 different professions. Telemarketers were ranked dead last, and members of Congress came in second-lowest.

In the survey, 62% said members of Congress have "very low" or "low" honesty and ethical standards, while only 9% said they had "very high" or "high" standards. Only telemarketers received a worse rating, The Hill observed.

In the poll, only 10% of Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents said Congress members have high or very high honesty and ethical standards, and an even smaller number, 8% of Republicans or Republican-leaning independents, said the same.