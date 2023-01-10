Gallup: Country Divided on Businesses Taking Political, Social Stances

A new Gallup Poll found that the country is divided on whether businesses should take public stances on political and social issues.

Published Tuesday, the poll found that 48% of American adults think businesses should air their views publicly, while 52% believe they should not, with demographics driving a notable difference in respondent views.

More than half — 59% — of those aged 18 to 29, and 51% of 30- to 44-year-olds said companies should take public stances, versus 41% of those 45 to 59, and 43% of those ages 60 and older.

This disparity is aligned with Gallup's finding that 18-29-year-olds are more likely than older age groups to value positive social and cultural impacts of businesses.

A significant difference was also recorded in participants' answers based on political party affiliation. A full 75% of Democrats said businesses should go public with their views, while 40% of independents, and 18% of Republicans said the same.

Asian and Black adults are the most likely of all the racial or ethnic groups to believe businesses should share their political or social views, with 74% and 72% respectively saying businesses should take a public stance. Forty-nine percent of Hispanic adults and 41% of white adults agreed.

When broken down by gender, women are slightly more likely to approve of businesses taking a public stance, with 52% of women supporting a public position from a business versus 43% of men.

In its analysis, Gallup said that companies in recent years have grappled with the decision of addressing social and cultural issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of George Floyd, and abortion.

"Many employees have called for their employers to issue internal and external statements describing their values related to these events," Gallup researchers found. "And while some employers have made such statements internally and publicly, others have worried that taking public positions on issues of cultural relevance could negatively impact their brand with customers and with current and future employees.

"One thing is clear — this debate will continue to challenge employers as Americans become increasingly polarized on cultural and social issues, with many expecting their employers to weigh in on these topics."

The poll was conducted June 8-19, 2022, and surveyed 5,757 U.S. adults. The margin of error was 1.9 percentage points.