Gallup Poll: 38% Say Biden Deserves Second Term

Fewer than 4 in 10 U.S. voters said President Joe Biden deserves a second term in office, while 67% said most House lawmakers do not deserve to get reelected, according to a new Gallup poll released Friday.

However, 55% of voters surveyed said their congressional representative deserves another term, according to the poll.

Just 38% said Biden deserves a second term compared to 61% who said he doesn't. However, it is up 5 points from June 2022, when 33% said he deserved a second term. Among independents, 29% said Biden deserves another term. His 38% overall ranks last among the last six presidents in the category, far out from Barack Obama's 43% in 2011 and Bill Clinton's 44% in 1996. Both, however, went on to win a second term.

Donald Trump was at 50% at this point in his presidency.

Biden's current approval rating is 41%, according to Gallup.

It's worse for congressional lawmakers, who get just 24% of support for another two-year term. That's the lowest mark in Gallup polling since 2011, when just 20% of voters thought lawmakers deserved another term. But it's far below the 35% score from January 2020.

"Voters are not enthusiastic about returning most elected federal officials to office," Gallup said in its analysis. "Biden trails other incumbents at similar points in their presidencies, and voters are less likely than in other recent election years to say members of Congress deserve reelection.

"While the numbers for Congress are unlikely to improve, based on historical patterns, Biden's numbers could. He hopes to follow the paths of [Bill] Clinton and [Barack] Obama, whose electoral fortunes improved during their reelection years and saw them win second terms," Gallup wrote.

Gallup surveyed 1,011 adults from Jan. 2-22 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The poll results have a sampling error of plus or minus 4 points with a 95% confidence level.