Gallup Poll: No Fed Official Earns Majority Approval Mark

Not one top federal official in any branch of government — elected or appointed — earned an approval rating over 50%, according to the latest Gallup Poll released Thursday.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comes in at 48% but that's as close as it gets. At the low end is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with a 27% approval rating, according to the survey.

Roberts, however, also sustained the steepest decline of anyone since Gallup's last poll on the subject in December 2021, when he came in with a 60% approval rating. Now, Roberts' 48% is closer to the overall court's approval rating of 41%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also saw a double-digit decline in two years. He dropped 10 points to 43% in this latest survey. Powell is seen as a poster child for the massive increase in inflation, according to Gallup.

President Joe Biden has an approval rating of 40%, the same number as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. Johnson's approval rating mirrors the 40% that then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., received in December 2021. Gallup noted that it did not survey former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in his nine months on the job.

Independents surveyed overwhelmingly approved of Roberts (48%) while McConnell came in at 26% percent, the lowest in the nonparty affiliated group.

"No leader today in the White House, Congress or Supreme Court has majority job approval from Americans or comes close to receiving bipartisan support," Gallup said in its summary. "Aside from Mitch McConnell, who lacks solid support from any party group, today's leaders can merely count on their own partisan group to approve of how they are handling their job, while the opposing party (and, for the most part, independents) are more likely to disapprove than approve."

Gallup reported that at least one congressional leader had a lower approval rating than McConnell — Newt Gingrich (25%) in 1995.

Second behind Roberts is House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., at 46% and third is Secretary of State Antony Blinken at 45%, according to the survey.

Vice President Kamala Harris carries a 41% rating, according to Gallup.

The poll surveyed 1,013 U.S. adults between Dec. 1-20, 2023, and has a margin of sampling error of +/- 4 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.