Gallup Poll: Dems' Sympathy for Palestinians Rises

A full 49% of Democrats now say their sympathies lie more with the Palestinians, while 38% say their sympathies are with the Israelis, according to a new Gallup Poll.

It marks the first time Democrats' sympathies have shifted away from Israel to the Palestinians. Gallup noted that it reflects an increase of 11 percentage points over the past year in Democrats' sympathy with the Palestinians. The percentages of those sympathizing more with Israel and those not favoring either side, 13%, dipped to new lows.

The poll results, released Thursday, covered the political spectrum:

78% of Republicans say they sympathize more with the Israelis, compared to 11% who say they sympathize with the Palestinians; 11% say they have no opinion or declined to take a side. In last year's poll, Republicans favored Israel 77% to 10%.

49% of independents say their sympathies are with the Israelis, while 32% say they side with the Palestinians and 19% say they have no opinion. Last year, 54% said they sided with the Israelis, while 26% said they sympathized with the Palestinians; 20% said they had no opinion.

66% of all those polled say they have a favorable opinion of Israel, compared to 26% who say they have a favorable opinion of the Palestinian Authority.

The poll, conducted Feb. 1-23, sampled 1,008 adults. The margin of error is plus/minus 4 percentage points.