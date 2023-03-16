×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gallup | israel | palestinians | democrats

Gallup Poll: Dems' Sympathy for Palestinians Rises

By    |   Thursday, 16 March 2023 09:19 AM EDT

A full 49% of Democrats now say their sympathies lie more with the Palestinians, while 38% say their sympathies are with the Israelis, according to a new Gallup Poll.

It marks the first time Democrats' sympathies have shifted away from Israel to the Palestinians. Gallup noted that it reflects an increase of 11 percentage points over the past year in Democrats' sympathy with the Palestinians. The percentages of those sympathizing more with Israel and those not favoring either side, 13%, dipped to new lows.

The poll results, released Thursday, covered the political spectrum:

  • 78% of Republicans say they sympathize more with the Israelis, compared to 11% who say they sympathize with the Palestinians; 11% say they have no opinion or declined to take a side. In last year's poll, Republicans favored Israel 77% to 10%.
  • 49% of independents say their sympathies are with the Israelis, while 32% say they side with the Palestinians and 19% say they have no opinion. Last year, 54% said they sided with the Israelis, while 26% said they sympathized with the Palestinians; 20% said they had no opinion.
  • 66% of all those polled say they have a favorable opinion of Israel, compared to 26% who say they have a favorable opinion of the Palestinian Authority.

The poll, conducted Feb. 1-23, sampled 1,008 adults. The margin of error is plus/minus 4 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A full 49% of Democrats now say their sympathies lie more with the Palestinians, while 38% say their sympathies are with the Israelis, according to a new Gallup Poll.
gallup, israel, palestinians, democrats
228
2023-19-16
Thursday, 16 March 2023 09:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved