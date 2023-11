Nearly three-quarters of Americans say they are fearful of being the victim of identity theft, making it the top crime concern, according to a new Gallup Poll.

Poll results, released Tuesday:

72% say they fret about being the victim of identity theft.

57% say they worry about being tricked into sending money or providing access to a financial account.

51% say they are fearful of having their vehicle stolen or broken into.

44% say they fret about their homes being burglarized.

42% say they fear having their school-aged child physically harmed at school.

37% say they worry about getting mugged.

33% say they are fearful of being attacked while driving.

30% say they worry about falling victim to a hate crime.

28% say they fret about getting murdered.

27% say they are fearful about being sexually assaulted.

The survey, conducted Oct. 2-23, polled 1,000 adults. The margin of error is plus/minus 4 percentage points.