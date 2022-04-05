×
Gallup: Worries Continue Over Environment

Polling
Polling. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 April 2022 11:50 AM

Forty-four percent of Americans worry a "great deal" about the environment, while 27% worry about it "only a little" and 28% not at all, according to a new Gallup poll.

Last year the poll had found that 46% of those surveyed said they worried "a great deal" about the environment.

Here's how the rest of the results of the poll, released Tuesday, break down:

  • 24% of Republicans say they worry a great deal about the environment.
  • 56% of Democrats say they worry a great deal about it.
  • 50% of independents say they worry a great deal about the environment.
  • 59% of all those polled believe the environment as a whole is getting worse, compared to 35% who say it is getting better.
  • 43% rate the overall quality of the environment as fair, compared to 39% who rate it as excellent or good. 18% rate it poor.

The poll, conducted March 1-18, surveyed 1,017 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

