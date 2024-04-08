Gallup Poll: More Passing on Electric Vehicles

Americans' interest in buying an electric vehicle dropped in the past year despite EV ownership increasing during that same time, according to a new poll from Gallup.

The poll asked respondents: "Thinking now about electric vehicles, which of the following applies to you — you currently own an electric vehicle, you are seriously considering buying an electric vehicle, you might consider buying an electric vehicle in the future, or you would not buy an electric vehicle?" The number os those who would pass up the opportunity was high:

7% currently own an EV.

9% would seriously consider buying an EV.

35% might consider buying an EV in the future.

48% would not buy an EV.

In a poll conducted by Gallup last year:

4% said they currently owned an EV.

12% would seriously consider buying an EV.

43% might consider buying an EV in the future.

41% would not buy an EV.

Upper-income Americans, defined by Gallup as those who make upward of $100,000 per year, are more likely to own or consider buying an electric vehicle than middle-income and lower-income Americans.

President Joe Biden finalized a rule last month that would limit the number of new gas vehicles on the market in 2032 in favor of electric and hybrid vehicles, a move that has come under fire by Republicans.

Former President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of electric vehicles, claiming that they "drive for 15 minutes before you have to get a charge."

GOP political consultant Mike Murphy told The Hill: "EVs have become politically loaded among Republicans, so if you're looking at a Republican primary, he's partially driving that."

Gallup polled 1,016 adults across the U.S. from March 1-20, 2024 with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.