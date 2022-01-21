×
Gallup Poll: Congressional Approval Rating Plunges to 18%

The American flag flies in front of the U.S. Capitol dome.
The American flag on the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Friday, 21 January 2022 08:50 AM

Only 18% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing — the lowest rating in more than a year, according to a new Gallup poll.

The poll shows that around 80% of Americans disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job.

The approval of Congress has fallen five points since December.

The last time the overall congressional job rating was lower was in the December 2020 Gallup poll, which found 15% approved of the job performance Congress was doing, while 82% disapproved.

Here are how the survey results, released Friday, break down:

  • 9% of Republicans approve of the job Congress is doing, compared to 7% who approved a month ago.
  • 26% of Democrats approve of the job Congress is doing — down 10 points in one month.
  • 17% of independents approve of the job performance of Congress — a drop of five points from a month ago.

“With the midterm elections less than 10 months away, pressure is mounting on Democratic legislators to deliver for their constituents,” the pollster noted. “Democrats may be vulnerable as approval of the democratically controlled 117th Congress is at its lowest point, and recent legislative failures, including the inability to pass social spending, climate change and voting rights bills have frustrated their party's base.”

The poll, conducted Jan. 3-16, surveyed 811 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Only 18% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing — the lowest rating in more than a year, according to a new Gallup poll.
