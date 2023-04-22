Texas Man Indicted for Threatening Rep. Waters

A federal grand jury in California indicted a Houston man Friday allegedly for making death threats on voicemails to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced Friday that 60-year-old Brian Michael Gaherty was indicted on four counts each of making threats in interstate communications and of threatening a U.S. official.

The indictment alleges that Gaherty called Waters' office four times last year, including twice on Aug. 8, once on Nov. 8, and once Nov. 10, leaving voicemail threats such as planning to "cut her throat."

"Threats to harm and kill an elected official impact the intended victim, her entire staff, and every constituent who is not receiving services because the elected official is dealing with the security threat," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a press release. "The entire Justice Department is dedicated to protecting American democracy, which includes combating threats that terrorize officials who have been elected to serve the public."

Gaherty was arrested April 13 after prosecutors filed a complaint outlining the series of threats he made against Waters and alleging he also threatened other elected officials as well as a Houston news reporter.

The four counts of threatening a U.S. official allege that Gaherty "knowingly threatened to assault and kill" Waters "with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with" her while she was performing her official duties, according to the indictment.

Gaherty was released on $100,000 bond following a court appearance on April 17, the release said.

According to the release, he is facing a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on each of the counts of making the threats, and a maximum five years per count for making interstate threats.

The U.S. Capitol Police and FBI are investigating the case.

The Hill reported that court documents show Gaherty has a "history of sending racist, violent threats to other congresswomen," including two of color.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said earlier this year that threats against members of Congress declined in 2022 but were "still too high," according to The Hill.

According to Capitol Police's Threat Assessment Section, 7,501 cases of threats were investigated in 2022 with Florida and California having the most threats against congressional members, the report said.