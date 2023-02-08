Matt Gaetz Replaces Chip Roy on House Weaponization Panel

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has replaced Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on the House subcommittee investigating the weaponization of the federal government.

No announcement was made of the change last week, though the panel's official website shows Gaetz, and not Roy, among its Republican members.

Reporters noticed the change when they read it in the Congressional Record on Tuesday, NBC News reported.

"[Gaetz] is honored to serve on the Weaponization Subcommittee and will be working very hard," a spokesperson for the congressman said in an email, NBC News reported.

One lawmaker told NBC News that Roy realized his plate was full due to assignments with the Judiciary, Budget and Rules Committees.

"I admire Chip for recognizing his limits," the source told NBC.

CNN's Annie Grayer tweeted that Roy switched off the weaponization select committee for a "variety of good reasons."

Following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Roy confirmed that he spoke with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., about stepping down from the weaponization subcommittee.

"We had a conversation. I thought it made sense for me to balance my life and to do what I need to do," Roy said, NBC News reported. "I would like to be on it, but I've got just way too much going on.

"I decided it would be better for everybody and for the cause to free that up."

Gaetz had been one of McCarthy's most vocal opponents as the Californian tried to secure the speakership in the new Congress.

The Florida congressman even said McCarthy was "squatting" in the speaker's office before he won the job.

After opposing McCarthy for 13 ballots, Gaetz switched his vote to "present," clearing the way for him to win on the 15th ballot.

Roy is credited with helping McCarthy win the speakership by brokering a deal between the leader and 14 conservatives, the Washington Examiner reported.

The weaponization select committee is scheduled to hold its first hearing Thursday.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, I-Hawaii, are expected to be among those who appear before the panel.