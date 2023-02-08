×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gaetz | chip roy | house panel | weaponization

Matt Gaetz Replaces Chip Roy on House Weaponization Panel

Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 February 2023 01:55 PM EST

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has replaced Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on the House subcommittee investigating the weaponization of the federal government.

No announcement was made of the change last week, though the panel's official website shows Gaetz, and not Roy, among its Republican members.

Reporters noticed the change when they read it in the Congressional Record on Tuesday, NBC News reported.

"[Gaetz] is honored to serve on the Weaponization Subcommittee and will be working very hard," a spokesperson for the congressman said in an email, NBC News reported.

One lawmaker told NBC News that Roy realized his plate was full due to assignments with the Judiciary, Budget and Rules Committees.

"I admire Chip for recognizing his limits," the source told NBC.

CNN's Annie Grayer tweeted that Roy switched off the weaponization select committee for a "variety of good reasons."

Following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Roy confirmed that he spoke with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., about stepping down from the weaponization subcommittee.

"We had a conversation. I thought it made sense for me to balance my life and to do what I need to do," Roy said, NBC News reported. "I would like to be on it, but I've got just way too much going on.

"I decided it would be better for everybody and for the cause to free that up."

Gaetz had been one of McCarthy's most vocal opponents as the Californian tried to secure the speakership in the new Congress.

The Florida congressman even said McCarthy was "squatting" in the speaker's office before he won the job.

After opposing McCarthy for 13 ballots, Gaetz switched his vote to "present," clearing the way for him to win on the 15th ballot.

Roy is credited with helping McCarthy win the speakership by brokering a deal between the leader and 14 conservatives, the Washington Examiner reported.

The weaponization select committee is scheduled to hold its first hearing Thursday.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, I-Hawaii, are expected to be among those who appear before the panel.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has replaced Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on the House subcommittee investigating the weaponization of the federal government.
gaetz, chip roy, house panel, weaponization
352
2023-55-08
Wednesday, 08 February 2023 01:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved