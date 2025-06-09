113 Democrats Oppose Measure Condemning Boulder Attack

More than 100 Democrats voted against a House resolution on Monday to condemn last week's firebombing attack in Boulder, Colorado, that injured at least 15 people.

The measure, introduced by Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., passed with 280 votes despite 113 Democrats voting against it. And 75 Democrats voted with Republicans to pass the resolution. Six lawmakers — including one Republican — voted "present."

Democrats took issue with language in the resolution, including one piece that expressed "gratitude" toward Immigration and Customs Enforcement for "protecting the homeland," Axios reported.

"Only radical Democrats would call it a joke to denounce antisemitic terrorism and express gratitude to law enforcement for detaining the terrorist here illegally who perpetrated the Boulder attack," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said in a post to X.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., dismissed the measure as "not a serious effort" and labeled both the resolution and Evans a "joke."

"I served our nation in uniform in the Middle East, as a cop in Colorado, & now as a Congressman. This wildly offensive sentiment from Democrat's Leader is why antisemitism persists. The Left is unserious about finding real solutions," Evans fired back in a post to X.

Egyptian national Mohammed Sabry Soliman is facing federal charges in the attack, accused of lightning peaceful demonstrators on fire with a makeshift flamethrower. Soliman, in the country illegally, yelled "free Palestine" during the attack, according to witnesses.

"Congressman Gabe Evans' bipartisan resolution condemns terrorism, denounces antisemitism, and supports law enforcement," Evans spokesperson Delanie Bomar told Axios in a statement. "This resolution is about as commonsense as you can get."