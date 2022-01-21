FBI Closes Gabby Petito Case, Reveals Fiancé's Notebook Confession

The FBI announced in a Friday statement that it was closing the investigation into the homicide of Gabby Petito and the suicide of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, after a notebook was found with Laundrie's remains in which he claimed responsibility for Petito's death, Fox News reported.

"All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case," FBI Denver Division special agent in charge Michael Schneider said. "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito. The FBI's primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family."

Schnieder added that the public's role in the case was "invaluable."

The notebook found by the FBI reportedly contained "written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death," the agency said.

"The North Port Police Department has been briefed by the FBI on the soon to be closing of their investigation into the Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie case," the department said in a Friday statement, per Fox.

"We are thankful for the collaboration with the many agencies involved. The dedicated men and women who serve the North Port community have worked tirelessly to help provide answers in this case. We hope that all the efforts will provide some closure for all of those impacted by this tragic event. There will be no further comment at this time."

Petito disappeared in August 2021 while traveling cross country with Laundrie. Her remains were found on Sept. 19 in the Spread Creek camping area in Wyoming. A coroner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation, according to Fox.

Authorities officially declared Petito's fiancé a missing person on Sept. 17. Nearly a month later, Laundrie's remains were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. An autopsy soon determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.