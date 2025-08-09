Gabbard Sees 'Cautious Optimism' for Ukraine Peace

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday praised President Donald Trump’s push for global peace agreements, saying she holds “cautious optimism” that his upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could end the war in Ukraine, Breitbart reported.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Gabbard credited Trump with advancing more peace negotiations and deals in his first 200 days than any other U.S. leader in recent history. She described his approach as “clear-eyed” and pragmatic, even in the face of the challenging Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“You know, I do maintain cautious optimism,” Gabbard said when asked if Trump could broker peace between Moscow and Kyiv. “I think President Trump made very clear he is very clear-eyed about how challenging this is. We have seen this over these last 200 days since he’s been in office, but we have also seen how President Trump and his leadership [have] made more progress and brought about more peace negotiations and peace deals than any other country, any other president, and in such a very short period of time.”

She added that others share her belief that Trump is uniquely positioned to help resolve the war. “If there’s — and this is a sentiment that’s shared by others — if there is any person who can help usher in a true peace deal and an end to this bloody war between Russia and Ukraine, it is President Trump. But, again, all very clear-eyed about how challenging it is.”

Trump announced Friday on Truth Social that he will meet with Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 to negotiate an end to the three-and-a-half-year conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to participate in the talks following the initial meeting.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump wrote in the post.

According to Trump, the parties are close to reaching a ceasefire agreement that could bring the fighting to a halt. However, he acknowledged that the deal might require Ukraine to cede significant territory to Russia.

The meeting in Alaska will mark one of the most high-profile diplomatic efforts of Trump’s presidency so far, with the potential to reshape the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe. The war, which began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has left tens of thousands dead and displaced millions, fueling global instability and economic disruption.

If successful, the Alaska summit could add another entry to Trump’s growing list of international peace accomplishments, further cementing his reputation among supporters as the dealmaker capable of resolving entrenched global conflicts.