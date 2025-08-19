DNI Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances of 37 Intelligence Officials

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that her office has revoked the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence officials.

In a statement posted on X, Gabbard said the action followed direction from President Donald Trump. She stated that those affected had “abused the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards.”

“Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right,” Gabbard wrote. “Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold. In doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people, and the foundational principles of our democratic republic.”

Gabbard added that the decision was aimed at ensuring the intelligence community “be committed to upholding the values and principles enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and maintain a laser-like focus on our mission of ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people.”

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not immediately release the names of those whose clearances were revoked or details about their roles. It is also unclear whether any of those affected remain in active positions within the federal government.

Gabbard, a 2020 presidential candidate, became director of national intelligence earlier this year. Since assuming the role, she has stated that her focus would be on strengthening accountability and rebuilding confidence in the intelligence community.

Tuesday’s announcement represents the first large-scale revocation of security clearances under her tenure. The move comes amid ongoing debate in Washington over how intelligence assessments are handled and the extent to which political considerations influence their use.

The statement did not provide further information about whether additional reviews of intelligence personnel are planned. The White House has not yet commented beyond the directive noted in Gabbard’s post.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of long-running controversy over the role of intelligence officials in the 2016 election and its aftermath. Several former intelligence leaders faced criticism for their handling of unverified allegations that Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

The Justice Department’s inspector general later identified errors and misconduct in the FBI’s surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser, while a special counsel investigation found no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Trump and Russia. Critics have argued that elements within the intelligence community politicized the issue, while defenders contend their actions were rooted in legitimate national security concerns.