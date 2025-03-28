Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances for Biden, Harris

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Friday that she revoked security clearances to former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, among others.

Gabbard announced the revocations in a post to X.

The moves come one week after President Donald Trump issued a memorandum rescinding the clearances for a host of people, also including former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and "any other member of Joe R. Biden's family," he wrote.

Some of the individuals named in the memo have also been central figures in various investigations and prosecutions to Trump during and after his first term. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, for example, were involved in civil and criminal cases against the former president in New York.

Former Republican congressional lawmakers Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney served on the House select Jan. 6 committee, while Jake Sullivan and Blinken were among the most senior officials in Biden's administration.

“I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information,” Trump wrote in the memorandum sent to all executive departments and agency heads before naming all of the individuals affected.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.