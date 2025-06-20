Trump Rebukes Gabbard on Nuclear Iran for Second Time

President Donald Trump went against the words of his Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for the second time this week, telling reporters on Friday that she is “wrong” on Iran not having nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in New Jersey, Trump was asked, “What intelligence do you have that Iran is building a nuclear weapon? Your intelligence community had said they have no evidence that they are at this point."

“Well, then my intelligence community is wrong. Who in the intelligence community said that?” Trump answered. “Your director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard,” the reporter replied. “Well, she’s wrong,” Trump said.

In the midst of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Trump was asked about Gabbard’s congressional testimony in March by reporters Tuesday morning aboard Air Force One. “I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having one,” Trump answered back. Gabbard, who was set to appear before the Senate Appropriate Committee added, “We are on the same page.

Gabbard then tried to smooth the situation by insisiting there was no conflict. “President Trump was saying the same thing that I said in my annual threat assessment back in March in Congress. Unfortunately, too many people in the media don’t care to actually read what I said,” Gabbard told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning.

Earlier in the year, Gabbard testified before Congress that the intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khomeini has not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003.”

“In the past year, we’ve seen an erosion of a decades-long taboo in Iran on discussing nuclear weapons in public, likely emboldening nuclear weapons advocates within Iran’s decision-making apparatus,” Gabbard continued. “Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is at its highest levels and is unprecedented for a state without nuclear weapons.”

The White House published a series of statements on Tuesday to back up the president’s stance that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon” amidst growing backlash from the anti-foreign intervention wing of Trump’s MAGA-base. The Trump administration has been pushing for a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear program giving them a 60-day notice in March to accept a proposed agreement to curtail their enrichment of uranium.