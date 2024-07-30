WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gab | thomas crooks | fbi | donald trump | shooter

Gab CEO: Trump Shooter's Account Was 'Pro-Biden'

By    |   Tuesday, 30 July 2024 03:18 PM EDT

Andrew Torba, CEO of the social media site Gab, on Tuesday said the FBI's claims about an account being used by Donald Trump shooter Thomas Crooks are "not consistent" with an Emergency Disclosure Request received last week.

Torba also posted on X that the account for the data requested was "UNEQUIVOCALLY, pro-Biden and in particular pro-Biden's immigration policy." 

"To the best of Gab's knowledge, as of 2021, Crooks was a pro-lockdown, pro-immigration, left-wing Joe Biden supporter," Torba said.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, testifying Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that more than 700 comments were posted from the Gab account. 

"The FBI is now claiming that the Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks had an unspecified "social media account" in 2019/2020 (when he was 14/15 years old) that posted "anti-immigrant and anti-semitic" content," Torba posted on X, along with an image of the request. 

"This is not consistent with Gab's understanding of the shooter's motives based on an Emergency Disclosure Request ("EDR") we received from the FBI last week for the Gab account "EpicMicrowave" which, based on the content of that EDR, the FBI appeared to think belonged to Thomas Crooks," he added. 

"Some of these comments, if ultimately attributable to the shooter, appear to reflect antisemitic and anti-immigration themes to espouse political violence," said Abbate, calling the comments "extreme in nature."

FBI investigators are still working to verify the account and determine if it belonged to the shooter, Abbate added. 

"We believe it is important to share and note it today, particularly given the general absence of other information to date from social media and other sources of information that reflect on the shooter's potential motive and mindset," he said. "These are the facts in part that the investigation has revealed to date. While the shooter is dead, our work is very much ongoing and urgent."

"Many, particularly regime media reporters, have doubted Gab's claims that this request existed," Torba responded. "Normally we don't confirm the existence or content of law enforcement communications. In this instance, we had to make an exception due to the overwhelming public interest in disclosure and transparency."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Andrew Torba, CEO of the social media site Gab, on Tuesday said the FBI's claims about an account being used by Donald Trump shooter Thomas Crooks are "not consistent" with an Emergency Disclosure Request received last week.Torba also posted on X that the account for the...
gab, thomas crooks, fbi, donald trump, shooter
354
2024-18-30
Tuesday, 30 July 2024 03:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved