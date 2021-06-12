×
WHO Chief Says Vaccine Need Outstrips G7 Pledges

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a press conference
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images)

Saturday, 12 June 2021 06:44 PM

The head of the World Health Organization has welcomed the vaccine-sharing announcements coming out of the Group of Seven summit but says "we need more, and we need them faster."

"The challenge, I said to the G-7 leaders, was that to truly end the pandemic, our goal must be to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population by the time the G-7 meets again in Germany next year," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Saturday at the summit in southwest England.

"To do that, we need 11 billion doses," Tedros said, adding that it was "essential" for countries to temporarily waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit's host, has said the group would pledge at least 1 billion doses, with half that number coming from the United States and 100 million from Britain over the next year.

Tedros reiterated his target of vaccinating 30% of the population of every country by the end of 2021. He said reaching the goal requires 100 million doses in June and July, and 250 million more by September.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


